Gabi Seligsohn Sells 12,300 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $211,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,227.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gabi Seligsohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $219,794.96.

DSPG opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.13, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 2,180.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 287.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the third quarter worth about $133,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

