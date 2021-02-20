Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $58.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

