Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 38,500 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 869.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,888 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 84.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $88.09 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $88.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

