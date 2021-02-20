Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $5.56 Million in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.79% of Collectors Universe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 406.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Collectors Universe by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Collectors Universe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Collectors Universe by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,160,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

NASDAQ CLCT opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $854.76 million, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.