Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 672,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $6,547,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

PCG stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

