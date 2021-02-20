Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 69,500 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 364,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.40 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

