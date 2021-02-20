GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 2,677 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 133.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,612 shares of company stock worth $200,263,883 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.37 billion, a PE ratio of -115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.85 and its 200 day moving average is $148.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.26.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

