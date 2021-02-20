FY2021 EPS Estimates for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Lifted by Colliers Securities

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Garmin in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.00. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Garmin’s FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.65.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

