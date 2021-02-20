FY2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Lowered by Cormark (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $3.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.48. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) alerts:

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$113.57.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$75.47 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$43.25 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The stock has a market cap of C$18.36 billion and a PE ratio of 35.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$89.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,071 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total transaction of C$548,150.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,932 shares in the company, valued at C$6,404,450.28. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total value of C$8,076,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,078,851.70. Insiders have sold 118,279 shares of company stock worth $10,592,311 in the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.