Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares dropped 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 131,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,910,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

