Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.20. 270,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 562,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTOO. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

