Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Shares Up 6%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s stock price shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.20. 270,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 562,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

