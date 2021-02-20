Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Shares Gap Up to $125.00

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63), but opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.73). Fusion Antibodies shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 1,245 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £31.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.32.

In related news, insider Richard John Buick sold 8,875 shares of Fusion Antibodies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £11,005 ($14,378.10).

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

