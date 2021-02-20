Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) Insider Acquires £149.35 in Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) insider Oliver White purchased 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($195.13).

Oliver White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 18th, Oliver White purchased 159 shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £151.05 ($197.35).

On Wednesday, December 16th, Oliver White purchased 179 shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).

Shares of LON FCH opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21.95 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a market cap of £405.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

