Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.54

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $4.75. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 1,150,963 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

In related news, Director James J. Markowsky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas G. Bailey sold 76,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $449,352.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,596.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 437,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,207 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

