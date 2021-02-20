Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 162.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,853,951 shares in the company, valued at $171,006,077.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

