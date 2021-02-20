Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Shares Down 0.1%

Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) shares were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 12,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.