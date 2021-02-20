Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 7,053 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Capri were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Shares of CPRI traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,977. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Capri’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.