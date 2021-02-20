Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 12,466 Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,347,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 55.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,802,000 after acquiring an additional 878,678 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 478,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,485,000.

ELY stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,348. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELY shares. Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

