Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 77,915 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,955. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

