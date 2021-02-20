Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,794 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.21. 2,609,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,569. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.