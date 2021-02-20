Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 0.9% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after buying an additional 647,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,583,000 after purchasing an additional 383,913 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 343,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,122,000 after purchasing an additional 328,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.88. 1,177,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.47. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

