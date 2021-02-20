Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $383,000 Investment in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. CoreLogic accounts for 0.8% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in CoreLogic by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in CoreLogic by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreLogic stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.22. The company had a trading volume of 722,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,565. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

