Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

FMTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

