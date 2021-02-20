Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s stock price was down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 3,857,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,258,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRSX shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $581.80 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

