Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,701,749 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The AES worth $1,050,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 301.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of The AES by 1,729.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

