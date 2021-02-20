Fmr LLC Has $984.93 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Fmr LLC increased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,687,565 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 14.75% of PVH worth $984,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 87.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $472,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dana Perlman sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $349,518.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

