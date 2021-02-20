Fmr LLC Has $890.87 Million Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,110 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.10% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $890,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

ASND opened at $158.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.85. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

