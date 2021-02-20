Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 96,346 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.31% of State Street worth $1,106,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 49.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after buying an additional 1,657,450 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $58,301,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $44,054,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of State Street by 345.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after buying an additional 493,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of State Street by 64.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,968,000 after buying an additional 482,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.