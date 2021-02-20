Fmr LLC Acquires 30,537 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,537 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of Penumbra worth $953,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEN opened at $280.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,037.78 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $314.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total value of $2,558,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,403,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

