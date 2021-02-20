Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) were up 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 420,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 296,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLY shares. TheStreet raised Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fly Leasing from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $362.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fly Leasing by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 82,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 188,209 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

