Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 43.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,762 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Flushing Financial by 131.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $20.28 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $572.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

