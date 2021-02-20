Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $124.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Shares of FND opened at $102.43 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average is $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $4,313,791.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,030,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,043 shares of company stock worth $9,011,904 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,947,000 after buying an additional 764,306 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,420,000 after buying an additional 141,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,105,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after purchasing an additional 341,308 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

