Flamingo (FLM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42.26 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $85.45 million and $42.26 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.52 or 0.00525704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00067989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00087711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00070600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00081741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.00418799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00028585 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

