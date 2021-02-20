Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606,718 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,506,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,384,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 235,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

