Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 769 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after buying an additional 863,916 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after buying an additional 822,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 799,738 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

