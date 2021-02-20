Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,408 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,502,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 351,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,979,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $107,090,000 after buying an additional 275,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

