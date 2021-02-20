Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $85.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

