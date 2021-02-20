Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 843.5% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,906.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Insiders sold 44,524 shares of company stock worth $18,118,505 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.22.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $490.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $494.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

