Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,973.37.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,293.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,129.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1,939.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,322.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.