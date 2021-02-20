Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

