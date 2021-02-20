Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.69.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $318.70 on Friday. Fiverr International has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $336.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.74 and its 200 day moving average is $181.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -741.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $232,522,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $9,190,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 9.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

