Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Trading 11.1% Higher

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.82. 1,199,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 953,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 4.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPRX. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

