FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.62-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.36.

FE opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

