First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Boosted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

