First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,464 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.