First Trust Advisors LP Sells 78,799 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,799 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

