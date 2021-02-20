First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,166 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,820 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 497.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $90.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

