First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 11,025 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advent International Corp MA grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 81.0% in the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,793,000 after acquiring an additional 677,399 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 33.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,115,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,100,000 after acquiring an additional 280,021 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 731,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,555,000 after acquiring an additional 52,480 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 498,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,996,000 after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.46.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

