First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.53.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$29.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.01 billion and a PE ratio of -65.79. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.42.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at C$451,020.44.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

